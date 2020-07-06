All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2053 Dorothy Lane

2053 Dorothy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Dorothy Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top-notch Townhome in Cultural District - Beautiful home built in 2014 in the Charming Cultural District, live steps away from Will Rogers, The Modern, and all the fine dining and shopping you can handle! This Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms. It has an open concept kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The open living room with hardwood floors lends itself to a very inviting setup. The Master bedroom with en-suite has an oversized shower and walk in closet located on the 1st floor and the other bedrooms are situated on the 2nd floor. Covered porches, covered parking, and a fenced backyard complete this fabulous Townhome. Be the next to call this place home!

(RLNE3162439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Dorothy Lane have any available units?
2053 Dorothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 Dorothy Lane have?
Some of 2053 Dorothy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Dorothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Dorothy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 Dorothy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2053 Dorothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2053 Dorothy Lane offers parking.
Does 2053 Dorothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 Dorothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Dorothy Lane have a pool?
No, 2053 Dorothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2053 Dorothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2053 Dorothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Dorothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 Dorothy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

