2053 Dorothy Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top-notch Townhome in Cultural District - Beautiful home built in 2014 in the Charming Cultural District, live steps away from Will Rogers, The Modern, and all the fine dining and shopping you can handle! This Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms. It has an open concept kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The open living room with hardwood floors lends itself to a very inviting setup. The Master bedroom with en-suite has an oversized shower and walk in closet located on the 1st floor and the other bedrooms are situated on the 2nd floor. Covered porches, covered parking, and a fenced backyard complete this fabulous Townhome. Be the next to call this place home!



