2037 Bliss Road

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Special Half Off 1st Full Months Rent



4 bedroom 3.5 baths and a 2 car garage with a study. House has new paint, flooring and granite countertops. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen and living room are open. There is also a room attached to the living room with french doors that can be either a office or study. Master bedroom has a walkin closet. Master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub. Also one of the upstairs bedrooms has a bathroom in it. There is also a small loft upstairs.



Resident Benefit Package $29mo Included with ALL 1st Choice Property Management Residential Agreements is a Resident Benefits Package. See website for details.



