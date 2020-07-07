All apartments in Fort Worth
2037 Bliss Road

Location

2037 Bliss Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

Move In Special Half Off 1st Full Months Rent

4 bedroom 3.5 baths and a 2 car garage with a study. House has new paint, flooring and granite countertops. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen and living room are open. There is also a room attached to the living room with french doors that can be either a office or study. Master bedroom has a walkin closet. Master bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub. Also one of the upstairs bedrooms has a bathroom in it. There is also a small loft upstairs.

Resident Benefit Package $29mo Included with ALL 1st Choice Property Management Residential Agreements is a Resident Benefits Package. See website for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Bliss Road have any available units?
2037 Bliss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 Bliss Road have?
Some of 2037 Bliss Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Bliss Road currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Bliss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Bliss Road pet-friendly?
No, 2037 Bliss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2037 Bliss Road offer parking?
Yes, 2037 Bliss Road offers parking.
Does 2037 Bliss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Bliss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Bliss Road have a pool?
No, 2037 Bliss Road does not have a pool.
Does 2037 Bliss Road have accessible units?
No, 2037 Bliss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Bliss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 Bliss Road has units with dishwashers.

