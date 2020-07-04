All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

2018 Taxco Rd # 113

2018 Taxco Road · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Taxco Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
The Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Road
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ph: (817) 731-1261
Web: www.woodsofridgmar.com
Email: woodsleads@simcmanagement.com
Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:30pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Welcome to The Woods of Ridgmar Apartments Homes. We are just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth & Ridgmar Mall for shopping & dining. Our community is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Residents enjoy amenities such as a resort swimming pool with grilling areas, covered parking, and a new dog park.

We have **FREE** WiFi throughout the property, **FREE** covered parking, a large two-level pool that was recently renovated, and a large clubhouse and fitness center.

Our property is under new management who are making significant improvements to the property. Please come by and see the new interiors and improved property amenities!

Apartment Features
*Newly renovated
*Faux wood flooring*
*Faux granite countertops*
*Ceramic Tile Showers*
*Brushed Nickel Finishes*
*Dishwasher
*Private Patio or Balcony*
*Two-story townhouse units*
*Fireplaces*
*Select units

Community Amenities
*Free Property-wide WiFi
*New Clubhouse with Pool table, Foosball table, (2) LCD TVs, Computer Bar, Upgraded kitchen
*New Fitness Center
*Pet Friendly with Pet Park
*Resort Style Pool with Grilling Areas
*Covered Parking
*Quiet neighborhood
*Surveillance Cameras
*On-site Laundry Facility
*Mature trees with green space
*Attractive stucco exterior
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*On bus route
*Close to services and shopping

(RLNE1907722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

