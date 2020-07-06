All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2017 Western Avenue

2017 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Western Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
internet access
This lovely home in Arlington Heights has been completely renovated and updated! This home boasts real bamboo wood floors throughout, a huge oversized farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, 2 living areas, full sized washer and dryer included and comes FULLY FURNISHED. Water, gas, electricity, and wifi are included. The large backyard area has a bocce ball court and tons of space for outdoor activities. This home also has a guest house located behind the property that has a full sized kitchen, living room, dining, bedroom and bath, along with a one car garage. Water, gas, electricity, and wifi are included. Please see private remarks. Please call 682-233-4416 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Western Avenue have any available units?
2017 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Western Avenue have?
Some of 2017 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2017 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 2017 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 2017 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.

