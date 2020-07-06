2017 Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking garage internet access

This lovely home in Arlington Heights has been completely renovated and updated! This home boasts real bamboo wood floors throughout, a huge oversized farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, 2 living areas, full sized washer and dryer included and comes FULLY FURNISHED. Water, gas, electricity, and wifi are included. The large backyard area has a bocce ball court and tons of space for outdoor activities. This home also has a guest house located behind the property that has a full sized kitchen, living room, dining, bedroom and bath, along with a one car garage. Water, gas, electricity, and wifi are included. Please see private remarks. Please call 682-233-4416 for more information