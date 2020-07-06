2017 Western Avenue

Amenities
This lovely home in Arlington Heights has been completely renovated and updated! This home boasts real bamboo wood floors throughout, a huge oversized farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, 2 living areas, full sized washer and dryer included and comes FULLY FURNISHED. Water, gas, electricity, and wifi are included. The large backyard area has a bocce ball court and tons of space for outdoor activities. This home also has a guest house located behind the property that has a full sized kitchen, living room, dining, bedroom and bath, along with a one car garage. Water, gas, electricity, and wifi are included. Please see private remarks. Please call 682-233-4416 for more information