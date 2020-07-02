All apartments in Fort Worth
2013 Huntington Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:45 AM

2013 Huntington Lane

2013 Huntington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Huntington Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old charm and modern updates on a quiet tree-lined, quiet street with this Berkeley Cottage - Renovated 2 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 living areas - 1 is a flex space that could be a sunroom, office, or 3rd bedroom if needed. Hardwood floors, new stove & refrigerator, lots of natural light and 2 car garage. Back 2nd living has a wall of windows overlooking a shaded backyard. Easy access to Central FW, Magnolia, Cultural District, FW Zoo, and you'll see why Berkeley is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Huntington Lane have any available units?
2013 Huntington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Huntington Lane have?
Some of 2013 Huntington Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Huntington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Huntington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Huntington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Huntington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2013 Huntington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Huntington Lane offers parking.
Does 2013 Huntington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Huntington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Huntington Lane have a pool?
No, 2013 Huntington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Huntington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2013 Huntington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Huntington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Huntington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

