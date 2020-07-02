2013 Huntington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old charm and modern updates on a quiet tree-lined, quiet street with this Berkeley Cottage - Renovated 2 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 living areas - 1 is a flex space that could be a sunroom, office, or 3rd bedroom if needed. Hardwood floors, new stove & refrigerator, lots of natural light and 2 car garage. Back 2nd living has a wall of windows overlooking a shaded backyard. Easy access to Central FW, Magnolia, Cultural District, FW Zoo, and you'll see why Berkeley is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city.