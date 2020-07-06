All apartments in Fort Worth
2008 Eagle Boulevard

2008 Eagle Pkwy
Location

2008 Eagle Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Wellington, a charming master-planned community located in Haslet. Built by K. Hovnanian Homes. The amenity center, pool, park, and trails will provide hours of enjoyment. This elegant single-story 4-2-2 home features a delightful great room with a wall of windows and corner fireplace. The bright open kitchen and dining area are perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is stunning with large island, stylish quartz counters and stainless GE® appliances with gas range. Experience a relaxing owner’s suite and alternate spa bath with large shower and double vanity. Convenient HovHall and oversized laundry room. There is room for everyone with comfortable bedrooms and walk-in closets! Blinds are going to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Eagle Boulevard have any available units?
2008 Eagle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Eagle Boulevard have?
Some of 2008 Eagle Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Eagle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Eagle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Eagle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Eagle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2008 Eagle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Eagle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2008 Eagle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Eagle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Eagle Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Eagle Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2008 Eagle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2008 Eagle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Eagle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Eagle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

