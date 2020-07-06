2008 Eagle Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Wellington, a charming master-planned community located in Haslet. Built by K. Hovnanian Homes. The amenity center, pool, park, and trails will provide hours of enjoyment. This elegant single-story 4-2-2 home features a delightful great room with a wall of windows and corner fireplace. The bright open kitchen and dining area are perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is stunning with large island, stylish quartz counters and stainless GE® appliances with gas range. Experience a relaxing owner’s suite and alternate spa bath with large shower and double vanity. Convenient HovHall and oversized laundry room. There is room for everyone with comfortable bedrooms and walk-in closets! Blinds are going to be installed.