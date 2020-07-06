1959 Shelman Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in well-established Fort Worth neighborhood. Located in Meadowbrook Estates Addition with 1,559 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, dining or second living area, kitchen with over-hanging counter tops, and 2 car garage parking. New vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, built-in oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer connection, central AC and heat, and ceiling fans. Also includes large fenced yard with covered deck and large storage unit. Great place to call home! (Tenant occupied, Please do not disturb tenants without first making an appointment)