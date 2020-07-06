All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:01 AM

1959 Shelman Trail

1959 Shelman Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1959 Shelman Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, spacious, and clean home in well-established Fort Worth neighborhood. Located in Meadowbrook Estates Addition with 1,559 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, dining or second living area, kitchen with over-hanging counter tops, and 2 car garage parking. New vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, built-in oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer connection, central AC and heat, and ceiling fans. Also includes large fenced yard with covered deck and large storage unit. Great place to call home! (Tenant occupied, Please do not disturb tenants without first making an appointment)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 Shelman Trail have any available units?
1959 Shelman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1959 Shelman Trail have?
Some of 1959 Shelman Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 Shelman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Shelman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Shelman Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1959 Shelman Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1959 Shelman Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1959 Shelman Trail offers parking.
Does 1959 Shelman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 Shelman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Shelman Trail have a pool?
No, 1959 Shelman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1959 Shelman Trail have accessible units?
No, 1959 Shelman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Shelman Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 Shelman Trail has units with dishwashers.

