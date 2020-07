Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 4 bedroom home in Northwest ISD. Just down the street from the community pool and playground. Northwest ISD, Elementary school is in subdivision. TAR application, Copy of DL's. $40 application fee per adult can be paid online. Copy of D.L's, Last 3 pay stubs, picture of pet(s).