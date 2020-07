Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing single-story home in the Harriet Creek Subdivision of Justin. Large, open floorplan with plenty of room. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator included. Kitchen is open to family room which has enough room for large furniture and TV. High ceilings. Split bedrooms. Massive backyard. Walking distance to community park and swimming pool. Easy access to HWY 35W as well as shopping and entertainment nearby.