Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

The actual unit is 1934, not 1932. Brick half duplex with three bedrooms, two baths and two car garage. Landlord pays the water. No pets please. Full size utility room. High rise ceilings in living area with wood burning fireplace.. Qualifications are no evictions, no criminal history and gross income has to be at least $4000 per month.