Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Very well maintained Santa Fe Trails home with open living area concept. The kitchen and dining have views out to a nice patio and backyard. Hosts master bedroom split from additional 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and bath. There is a study room or office that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Landlord pays for HOA. Enjoy the community playground and pool. Verify schools and sqft. APPLY ONLINE at turbotenant.com Property number: 265191