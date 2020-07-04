All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1913 Bluebird Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1913 Bluebird Ave
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:21 AM

1913 Bluebird Ave

1913 Bluebird Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1913 Bluebird Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Updated Home in Oakhurst - This home has been fully remodeled and is delightfully charming. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms that have been updated with all of today's most necessary upgrades. The kitchen is open with plenty of space to put a breakfast table right in the middle. The back wall was painted with magnetic paint, a perfect place to keep those "reminders". The large 2nd living space is the perfect spot to hang out and watch TV. This leads to the screened in back porch - a great spot to relax on a summer evening. The driveway is gated and has additional parking. Currently tenant occupied. Will be available 45 days from notice date upon executing a new lease.

(RLNE3370730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Bluebird Ave have any available units?
1913 Bluebird Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Bluebird Ave have?
Some of 1913 Bluebird Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Bluebird Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Bluebird Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Bluebird Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Bluebird Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Bluebird Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Bluebird Ave offers parking.
Does 1913 Bluebird Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Bluebird Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Bluebird Ave have a pool?
No, 1913 Bluebird Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Bluebird Ave have accessible units?
No, 1913 Bluebird Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Bluebird Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Bluebird Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University