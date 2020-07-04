1913 Bluebird Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Updated Home in Oakhurst - This home has been fully remodeled and is delightfully charming. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms that have been updated with all of today's most necessary upgrades. The kitchen is open with plenty of space to put a breakfast table right in the middle. The back wall was painted with magnetic paint, a perfect place to keep those "reminders". The large 2nd living space is the perfect spot to hang out and watch TV. This leads to the screened in back porch - a great spot to relax on a summer evening. The driveway is gated and has additional parking. Currently tenant occupied. Will be available 45 days from notice date upon executing a new lease.



(RLNE3370730)