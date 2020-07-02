All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1908 Forest Park Unit #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1908 Forest Park Unit #A
Last updated December 31 2019 at 7:13 AM

1908 Forest Park Unit #A

1908 Forest Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1908 Forest Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Near Southside Tudor Home - Beautiful classic Tudor home. Premier Location. Good sized living space with fireplace. Living, dining and kitchen is open concept. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, double oven and plenty of storage! Master bedroom with ensuite bath featuring separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. One other bedroom is on main level and two bedrooms upstairs. Plenty of parking with two covered spaces and circle drive. Pergola covered front porch and open patio on the back for entertaining.

(RLNE5285582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A have any available units?
1908 Forest Park Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A have?
Some of 1908 Forest Park Unit #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Forest Park Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Forest Park Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Forest Park Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Forest Park Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Forest Park Unit #A offers parking.
Does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Forest Park Unit #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A have a pool?
No, 1908 Forest Park Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 1908 Forest Park Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Forest Park Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Forest Park Unit #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University