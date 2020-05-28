All apartments in Fort Worth
1900 Overland Street

1900 Overland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Overland Street, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
This gem is nestled away in the highly sought after Western Meadows Addition within Saginaw ISD and close to Eagle Mountain Lake. The owner, who just previously moved on to his new forever home, graciously left all "extras" that made this place so enjoyable for his family including the surround sound speakers. The living room is centered around a beautiful fire place paired with a decorative mirror above it. Custom made plantation like shutters cover the living room windows that allow plenty of natural light. Venture to the back yard to find a huge custom built pergola with working fans and an over sized outdoor table with chairs to grill and gather with loved ones. Is there a member of the family that loves their recreational toys? We have got you covered there too. Side street features a second, sliding gate entrance and small concrete drive to accommodate extra parking for cars, motorcycles or even a boat. The shed is free for your extra storage use. There are 4 raised garden boxes ready and waiting for your fresh veggies and herbs this spring. All bedroom have convenient built in shelving for easy storage.

Please text this number for immediate response 214-926-7339.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Overland Street have any available units?
1900 Overland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Overland Street have?
Some of 1900 Overland Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Overland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Overland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Overland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Overland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Overland Street offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Overland Street offers parking.
Does 1900 Overland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Overland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Overland Street have a pool?
No, 1900 Overland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Overland Street have accessible units?
No, 1900 Overland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Overland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Overland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

