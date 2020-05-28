1900 Overland Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

This gem is nestled away in the highly sought after Western Meadows Addition within Saginaw ISD and close to Eagle Mountain Lake. The owner, who just previously moved on to his new forever home, graciously left all "extras" that made this place so enjoyable for his family including the surround sound speakers. The living room is centered around a beautiful fire place paired with a decorative mirror above it. Custom made plantation like shutters cover the living room windows that allow plenty of natural light. Venture to the back yard to find a huge custom built pergola with working fans and an over sized outdoor table with chairs to grill and gather with loved ones. Is there a member of the family that loves their recreational toys? We have got you covered there too. Side street features a second, sliding gate entrance and small concrete drive to accommodate extra parking for cars, motorcycles or even a boat. The shed is free for your extra storage use. There are 4 raised garden boxes ready and waiting for your fresh veggies and herbs this spring. All bedroom have convenient built in shelving for easy storage.



Please text this number for immediate response 214-926-7339.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.