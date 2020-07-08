All apartments in Fort Worth
1831 etta

1831 Etta St · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Etta St, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WELL KEEP 3 BED 2 BATH HALF DUPLEX UNIT, READY TO MOVE IN, LAMINATE FLOORING, BEDROOMS ARE LARGE,LIVING COULD BE USE AS A 4RD BEDROOM. DEPENDS ON YOUR NEEDS. A SMALL DINING COULD FIT IN THE KITCHEN. ALSO HAS LAUNDRY ROOM. SCHEDULE TO VISIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 etta have any available units?
1831 etta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1831 etta currently offering any rent specials?
1831 etta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 etta pet-friendly?
No, 1831 etta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1831 etta offer parking?
Yes, 1831 etta offers parking.
Does 1831 etta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 etta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 etta have a pool?
No, 1831 etta does not have a pool.
Does 1831 etta have accessible units?
No, 1831 etta does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 etta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 etta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 etta have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 etta does not have units with air conditioning.

