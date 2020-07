Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home featuring decorative accents, gorgeous cabinetry, lighting and flooring. 3-2 Energy efficient home with a detached 2 car garage and extra storage space. Enjoy the family friendly covered back porch and fenced yard. The living-dining area is open concept with high ceilings, fireplace in living area and lots of extras including a pantry, and laundry room.



