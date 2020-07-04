All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:21 AM

1812 Ridgmar Boulevard

1812 Ridgmar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Ridgmar Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
From the outside, this home may appear to be a traditional ranch style house common to the neighborhood, but wait until you step inside! The transformation of the living and dining room is spectacular! From the entryway, you can see the gorgeous formal dining room and the spacious living room with glass doors leading to a covered patio. As you step into the living room, the huge gourmet kitchen will take your breath away. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an office, this home is super flexible and functional for everyone. On over a third of an acre conveniently located close to everything, this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard have any available units?
1812 Ridgmar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard have?
Some of 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Ridgmar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Ridgmar Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

