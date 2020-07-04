1812 Ridgmar Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

From the outside, this home may appear to be a traditional ranch style house common to the neighborhood, but wait until you step inside! The transformation of the living and dining room is spectacular! From the entryway, you can see the gorgeous formal dining room and the spacious living room with glass doors leading to a covered patio. As you step into the living room, the huge gourmet kitchen will take your breath away. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an office, this home is super flexible and functional for everyone. On over a third of an acre conveniently located close to everything, this is a must see!