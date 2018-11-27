All apartments in Fort Worth
1812 Foxfield Way

1812 Foxfield · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Foxfield, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
You will love this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Harriet Creek Ranch. Attractive brick and rock exterior. Open concept, upgraded hard surface flooring in the living, Nice size master, 2 inch blinds ceiling fans and more. Convenient to excellent shopping and dining. Owner prefers no pets but may consider one small/medium size dog with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Foxfield Way have any available units?
1812 Foxfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1812 Foxfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Foxfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Foxfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Foxfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Foxfield Way offer parking?
No, 1812 Foxfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Foxfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Foxfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Foxfield Way have a pool?
No, 1812 Foxfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Foxfield Way have accessible units?
No, 1812 Foxfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Foxfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Foxfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Foxfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Foxfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.

