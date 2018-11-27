1812 Foxfield Way

Amenities

You will love this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Harriet Creek Ranch. Attractive brick and rock exterior. Open concept, upgraded hard surface flooring in the living, Nice size master, 2 inch blinds ceiling fans and more. Convenient to excellent shopping and dining. Owner prefers no pets but may consider one small/medium size dog with strong application and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1550.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.