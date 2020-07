Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large corner property with newly upgraded kitchen and bathroom. This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath features a Large open floor plan kitchen w/ dining area with new countertops. The bedrooms are large with all wooden flooring throughout, no carpet. The 2 storage units and a nice fenced in yard is sure to draw the relatives for cookouts. Don't miss cozy home that you soon can call yours. Lease with Option to Buy.