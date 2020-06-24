All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:05 AM

1732 Grassy View Drive

1732 Grassy View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Grassy View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom home plus study, new carpet and wood like flooring. Open concept kitchen with eat in dining. Kitchen opens up to cozy living room with private master suite. Covered back patio for evening spent outside. Walking distance to Presidio village and Urban air. Home is locally owned and managed. Call listing agent for details. Listing agent is managing member of owning LLC. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Grassy View Drive have any available units?
1732 Grassy View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Grassy View Drive have?
Some of 1732 Grassy View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Grassy View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Grassy View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Grassy View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Grassy View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1732 Grassy View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Grassy View Drive offers parking.
Does 1732 Grassy View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Grassy View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Grassy View Drive have a pool?
No, 1732 Grassy View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Grassy View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1732 Grassy View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Grassy View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Grassy View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

