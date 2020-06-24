1732 Grassy View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom home plus study, new carpet and wood like flooring. Open concept kitchen with eat in dining. Kitchen opens up to cozy living room with private master suite. Covered back patio for evening spent outside. Walking distance to Presidio village and Urban air. Home is locally owned and managed. Call listing agent for details. Listing agent is managing member of owning LLC. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.