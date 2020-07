Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Fort Worth with a 2 car garage. This 2 story home features refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer and dryer, a cozy fireplace, game room, 2 living areas, formal dining, double vanities in master bedroom, walk-in closets and much more. Vinyl and Tile flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Hurry, homes this nice don’t last long.

Pets allowed upon owners approval.