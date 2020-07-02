All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1707 East Powell Avenue
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:48 PM

1707 East Powell Avenue

1707 East Powell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1707 East Powell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Really nice, brand new duplex ready for lease. Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, GRANITE in kitchen and bathroom. Lots of windows for natural light.
2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $970.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 East Powell Avenue have any available units?
1707 East Powell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 East Powell Avenue have?
Some of 1707 East Powell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 East Powell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 East Powell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 East Powell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 East Powell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1707 East Powell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1707 East Powell Avenue offers parking.
Does 1707 East Powell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 East Powell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 East Powell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 East Powell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 East Powell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 East Powell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 East Powell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 East Powell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

