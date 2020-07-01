1705 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76111 Sylvan Heights West
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom home, just had hardwood floors refinished and hand scraped. Pets allowed, but there is no fence. It would have to be an indoor pet. Landlord pays water and trash bill. Tenant pays electric and gas. Owner-agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 N Riverside Drive N have any available units?
1705 N Riverside Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 N Riverside Drive N have?
Some of 1705 N Riverside Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 N Riverside Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
1705 N Riverside Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 N Riverside Drive N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 N Riverside Drive N is pet friendly.
Does 1705 N Riverside Drive N offer parking?
No, 1705 N Riverside Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 1705 N Riverside Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 N Riverside Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 N Riverside Drive N have a pool?
No, 1705 N Riverside Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 1705 N Riverside Drive N have accessible units?
No, 1705 N Riverside Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 N Riverside Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 N Riverside Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)