1705 N Riverside Drive N
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1705 N Riverside Drive N

1705 North Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom home, just had hardwood floors refinished and hand scraped. Pets allowed, but there is no fence. It would have to be an indoor pet. Landlord pays water and trash bill. Tenant pays electric and gas.
Owner-agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

