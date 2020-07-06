1700 Grassy View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quiet neighborhood features updated home with beautiful wood look luxury flooring throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, new electric smooth surface cooktop and oven, dishwasher, spacious cabinetry, utility room. Washer and Dryer too. Additional flex room, front of home could be a 4th bedroom or separate office. Master bedroom, walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Separate wing with two additional bedrooms. Home has a wood-burning fireplace. Vaulted ceilings a plus. Solar screens all windows.Ceiling fans. Backyard, open patio, new fence and sprinkler system. Neighborhood Amenities. Great location near Alliance, Presidio and Heritage Trace. Beautiful Home ready for you!!