Last updated February 29 2020

1700 Grassy View Drive

1700 Grassy View Drive
Location

1700 Grassy View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet neighborhood features updated home with beautiful wood look luxury flooring throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, new electric smooth surface cooktop and oven, dishwasher, spacious cabinetry, utility room. Washer and Dryer too. Additional flex room, front of home could be a 4th bedroom or separate office. Master bedroom, walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Separate wing with two additional bedrooms. Home has a wood-burning fireplace. Vaulted ceilings a plus. Solar screens all windows.Ceiling fans. Backyard, open patio, new fence and sprinkler system. Neighborhood Amenities. Great location near Alliance, Presidio and Heritage Trace. Beautiful Home ready for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Grassy View Drive have any available units?
1700 Grassy View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Grassy View Drive have?
Some of 1700 Grassy View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Grassy View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Grassy View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Grassy View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Grassy View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1700 Grassy View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Grassy View Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Grassy View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Grassy View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Grassy View Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Grassy View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Grassy View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Grassy View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Grassy View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Grassy View Drive has units with dishwashers.

