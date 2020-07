Amenities

pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home with new floors, new roof, all appliance included! This is the home that you have been looking for. Schools in the neighborhood, parks, and pool! Great Subdivision in the heart of Northwest ISD. The floor plan of this home is perfect, large open front room to use as you please, then a kitchen opened up to the living room and fireplace. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms plus a huge bonus room.