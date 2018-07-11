All apartments in Fort Worth
1600 STELLA STREET

1600 Stella Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Stella Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Glenwood Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Would you like to live in a neighborhood and know all the neighbors? Come live in our nice, quiet neighborhood which has a rich heritage, was platted in 1898 and is known today for our colorful crape myrtles.

This charming Victorian home at 1600 Stella Street that we call "The Star House" is five minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the medical district (by the way, stella means star in Latin and also is the name of a 4-dollar gold coin minted in 1879 and 1880).

While the exterior retains its period charm, the spacious interior has been updated for comfort.

The beautifully designed floor plan is perfect for unique living; pergo wood flooring in living room and dining area; new flooring in downstairs bathroom, kitchen, and laundry area; brand new 4-ton very efficient central AC.

Appliances provided are brand new washer and dryer, full-size refrigerator, upright freezer, gas range, and dishwasher.

Two bedrooms and large office (or three bedrooms) and two bathrooms.

Lots of storage including two walk-in closets/his and her dressing rooms and a walk-in pantry; also outdoor storage for bicycles, BBQ equipment, gardening implements, etc.

Detached garage has automatic door and remote control; large carport; concrete drive; black metal perimeter fence.

Bricked courtyard with bamboo screening providing privacy is a marvelous setting to enjoy your morning beverage and then your own private happy hour spot at the end of the day.

Bricked walkways all around the house; three sets of concrete steps to front porch. There are porch swing hooks on both the front porch and the back.

There is a big-tooth maple from Lost Maples in the Hill Country planted on the west side.

You won't have to use your Saturdays for yardwork - we take care of that for you. Yard maintenance is included: we mow and weedeat the lawn, then clean up all clippings, trim hedges and trees. That will save you from $50 to $100 a month.

Minimum one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 STELLA STREET have any available units?
1600 STELLA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 STELLA STREET have?
Some of 1600 STELLA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 STELLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1600 STELLA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 STELLA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1600 STELLA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1600 STELLA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1600 STELLA STREET offers parking.
Does 1600 STELLA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 STELLA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 STELLA STREET have a pool?
No, 1600 STELLA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1600 STELLA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1600 STELLA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 STELLA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 STELLA STREET has units with dishwashers.

