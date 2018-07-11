Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Would you like to live in a neighborhood and know all the neighbors? Come live in our nice, quiet neighborhood which has a rich heritage, was platted in 1898 and is known today for our colorful crape myrtles.



This charming Victorian home at 1600 Stella Street that we call "The Star House" is five minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the medical district (by the way, stella means star in Latin and also is the name of a 4-dollar gold coin minted in 1879 and 1880).



While the exterior retains its period charm, the spacious interior has been updated for comfort.



The beautifully designed floor plan is perfect for unique living; pergo wood flooring in living room and dining area; new flooring in downstairs bathroom, kitchen, and laundry area; brand new 4-ton very efficient central AC.



Appliances provided are brand new washer and dryer, full-size refrigerator, upright freezer, gas range, and dishwasher.



Two bedrooms and large office (or three bedrooms) and two bathrooms.



Lots of storage including two walk-in closets/his and her dressing rooms and a walk-in pantry; also outdoor storage for bicycles, BBQ equipment, gardening implements, etc.



Detached garage has automatic door and remote control; large carport; concrete drive; black metal perimeter fence.



Bricked courtyard with bamboo screening providing privacy is a marvelous setting to enjoy your morning beverage and then your own private happy hour spot at the end of the day.



Bricked walkways all around the house; three sets of concrete steps to front porch. There are porch swing hooks on both the front porch and the back.



There is a big-tooth maple from Lost Maples in the Hill Country planted on the west side.



You won't have to use your Saturdays for yardwork - we take care of that for you. Yard maintenance is included: we mow and weedeat the lawn, then clean up all clippings, trim hedges and trees. That will save you from $50 to $100 a month.



Minimum one year lease.