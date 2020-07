Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful 3 Bed and 2.5 bath Gated community near to the highway. Luxury town home with plenty of extra parking. Green Belt. High ceiling, Crown Molding and Granite counter. Stainless steel appliances, Fridge include. Lot of closet spaces. Close to AMC theater and six flags. Boarder of Arlington and fort worth. Nice community to live.

Close to all shopping areas. well maintained.