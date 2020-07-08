All apartments in Fort Worth
1567 Cozy Drive

1567 Cozy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1567 Cozy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in the gated Ederville Park Townhomes. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and a refrigerator. Living area on first floor has a half bath attached. Back yard overlooks an undeveloped area with trees and other vegetation. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom includes a large master bath with double sinks and a good size walk-in closet. Another full size bathroom services the secondary bedrooms. The utility closet is located in the hallway between the bedrooms. It comes furnished with a washer and dryer. The HOA maintains all the exterior and common areas of the community. This community is just minutes from shopping and from the Arlington Entertainment District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Cozy Drive have any available units?
1567 Cozy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 Cozy Drive have?
Some of 1567 Cozy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 Cozy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Cozy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Cozy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1567 Cozy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1567 Cozy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1567 Cozy Drive offers parking.
Does 1567 Cozy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 Cozy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Cozy Drive have a pool?
No, 1567 Cozy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Cozy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1567 Cozy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Cozy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1567 Cozy Drive has units with dishwashers.

