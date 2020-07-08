1567 Cozy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in the gated Ederville Park Townhomes. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and a refrigerator. Living area on first floor has a half bath attached. Back yard overlooks an undeveloped area with trees and other vegetation. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom includes a large master bath with double sinks and a good size walk-in closet. Another full size bathroom services the secondary bedrooms. The utility closet is located in the hallway between the bedrooms. It comes furnished with a washer and dryer. The HOA maintains all the exterior and common areas of the community. This community is just minutes from shopping and from the Arlington Entertainment District.