15613 Sweetpine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Prime location on a large corner with heated-cooled 3 car garage. Swimming pool with outdoor fireplace & pergola covered back patio designed for entertaining. Loaded with upgrades extensive hardwood floors, granite counters, built-ins, flat screen tv’s. Huge 2 story high family room open gourmet kitchen offering custom cabinets with commercial grade cook top, glass front cabinets, refrigerator, & butlers pantry. Spacious master suite, bath retreat and bonus rm. Connecting to laundry that could be a nursery, study, exercise or craft room. Game room with media upstairs with projection tv & surround sound. Yard and Pool maintenance included.