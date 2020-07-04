All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15613 Sweetpine Lane

15613 Sweetpine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15613 Sweetpine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Prime location on a large corner with heated-cooled 3 car garage. Swimming pool with outdoor fireplace & pergola covered back patio designed for entertaining. Loaded with upgrades extensive hardwood floors, granite counters, built-ins, flat screen tv’s. Huge 2 story high family room open gourmet kitchen offering custom cabinets with commercial grade cook top, glass front cabinets, refrigerator, & butlers pantry. Spacious master suite, bath retreat and bonus rm. Connecting to laundry that could be a nursery, study, exercise or craft room. Game room with media upstairs with projection tv & surround sound. Yard and Pool maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15613 Sweetpine Lane have any available units?
15613 Sweetpine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15613 Sweetpine Lane have?
Some of 15613 Sweetpine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15613 Sweetpine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15613 Sweetpine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15613 Sweetpine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15613 Sweetpine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15613 Sweetpine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15613 Sweetpine Lane offers parking.
Does 15613 Sweetpine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15613 Sweetpine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15613 Sweetpine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15613 Sweetpine Lane has a pool.
Does 15613 Sweetpine Lane have accessible units?
No, 15613 Sweetpine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15613 Sweetpine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15613 Sweetpine Lane has units with dishwashers.

