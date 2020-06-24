1553 Cozy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120 Ederville Park Townhomes
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bathroom Luxury townhome with attached 2 car garage is for lease. Easy access to highways, very close to shopping areas and entertainment, UT Arlington, Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags, and Rangers Stadium.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
