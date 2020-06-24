All apartments in Fort Worth
1553 Cozy Drive

1553 Cozy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1553 Cozy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bathroom Luxury townhome with attached 2 car garage is for lease. Easy access to highways, very close to shopping areas and entertainment, UT Arlington, Dallas Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags, and Rangers Stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Cozy Drive have any available units?
1553 Cozy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1553 Cozy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Cozy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Cozy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1553 Cozy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1553 Cozy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1553 Cozy Drive offers parking.
Does 1553 Cozy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 Cozy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Cozy Drive have a pool?
No, 1553 Cozy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1553 Cozy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1553 Cozy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Cozy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1553 Cozy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 Cozy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 Cozy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

