All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15444 Yarberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15444 Yarberry Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

15444 Yarberry Drive

15444 Yarberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15444 Yarberry Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Lease this nice home in the highly sought after Northwest Independent School District. Home has an open floor plan , 4 bedrooms plus a study. Kitchen has a large island and gas cook top stove. Master has double sinks and large garden tub with separate shower. Conveniently located to Old Town Roanoke, Texas Motor Speedway, The Alliance corridor and everything it has to offer. Home is vacant now, Application can be filled on-line at www.go4rent.com
All info contained in this listing to be verified by buyer or buyers agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15444 Yarberry Drive have any available units?
15444 Yarberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15444 Yarberry Drive have?
Some of 15444 Yarberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15444 Yarberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15444 Yarberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15444 Yarberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15444 Yarberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 15444 Yarberry Drive offer parking?
No, 15444 Yarberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15444 Yarberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15444 Yarberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15444 Yarberry Drive have a pool?
No, 15444 Yarberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15444 Yarberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 15444 Yarberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15444 Yarberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15444 Yarberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University