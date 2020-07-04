15317 Mallard Creek Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This beautiful, energy star rating home, offers hardwood floors, granite counters, large kitchen island, & a cozy floor plan. Master, 3 bedrooms, office, utility room, & full bathroom down; large game room, bedroom 5, & full bathroom up. Each bathroom features ceramic tile & granite countertops. The community is golf cart friendly & offers several ponds for fishing, walking trails, two community pools, & easy access to highways. Very close to schools, Hawaiian Falls, & Old Town Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. NO PETS & HOA fees paid by owner. Lawn care and maintenance included!! Home is also for sale. See MLS 14068710.