Fort Worth, TX
1521 Queens Brook Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:53 AM

1521 Queens Brook Lane

1521 Queens Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Queens Brook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice size and great home for family or an individual. Backs to no neighbors!!

This warm and inviting house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen has modern appliances, dual basin stainless steel sink, lots of cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to a dining area, and the living room. Brand new carpet. Lots of windows allow for bright, natural light. The spacious back yard is great for entertaining, with tons of privacy.

Near Dan Powell Intermediate, Charles Baxter Junior High & Everman High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane have any available units?
1521 Queens Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1521 Queens Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Queens Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Queens Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Queens Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 1521 Queens Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Queens Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1521 Queens Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1521 Queens Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Queens Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Queens Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Queens Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

