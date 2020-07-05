1521 Queens Brook Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice size and great home for family or an individual. Backs to no neighbors!!



This warm and inviting house features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen has modern appliances, dual basin stainless steel sink, lots of cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to a dining area, and the living room. Brand new carpet. Lots of windows allow for bright, natural light. The spacious back yard is great for entertaining, with tons of privacy.



Near Dan Powell Intermediate, Charles Baxter Junior High & Everman High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 9/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.