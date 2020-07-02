All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:15 AM

1513 South

1513 N South Fwy · No Longer Available
Location

1513 N South Fwy, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Butler

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$1000 rent for the first 4 months. Corner lot. High Ceilings. Newly painted. Full size Washer & Dryer connections.
3 Bedroom and 1 bath. Wood floors throughout. Fully updated bathroom. New Ceiling fans! Kitchen with new counter tops and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances include a Double Door Refrigerator, Microwave Vent Hood and dishwasher. Belongs to Carroll Peak elementary, Morningside middle, Polytechnic High. Mins from Downtown FW. Blocks from I35. New homes being built on the same block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 South have any available units?
1513 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 South have?
Some of 1513 South's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 South currently offering any rent specials?
1513 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 South pet-friendly?
No, 1513 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1513 South offer parking?
Yes, 1513 South offers parking.
Does 1513 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 South have a pool?
No, 1513 South does not have a pool.
Does 1513 South have accessible units?
No, 1513 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 South has units with dishwashers.

