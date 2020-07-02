1513 South

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

$1000 rent for the first 4 months. Corner lot. High Ceilings. Newly painted. Full size Washer & Dryer connections.

3 Bedroom and 1 bath. Wood floors throughout. Fully updated bathroom. New Ceiling fans! Kitchen with new counter tops and backsplash. Stainless steel appliances include a Double Door Refrigerator, Microwave Vent Hood and dishwasher. Belongs to Carroll Peak elementary, Morningside middle, Polytechnic High. Mins from Downtown FW. Blocks from I35. New homes being built on the same block.