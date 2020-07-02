1508 S Lake St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in historic district - Charming bungalow located in the historic district. From the minute you see this home, the large front porch welcomes you inside. Completely renovated with carpet, paint, stainless steel appliances, and more. 3 bedrooms are located on the main floor with a second living room upstairs. Darling backyard patio is perfect for entertaining. Or if you want to get out on the town, this home is walking distance to all of the excitement Magnolia has to offer.



(RLNE3464994)