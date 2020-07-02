All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1508 S Lake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1508 S Lake St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 S Lake St

1508 South Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1508 South Lake Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in historic district - Charming bungalow located in the historic district. From the minute you see this home, the large front porch welcomes you inside. Completely renovated with carpet, paint, stainless steel appliances, and more. 3 bedrooms are located on the main floor with a second living room upstairs. Darling backyard patio is perfect for entertaining. Or if you want to get out on the town, this home is walking distance to all of the excitement Magnolia has to offer.

(RLNE3464994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 S Lake St have any available units?
1508 S Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 S Lake St have?
Some of 1508 S Lake St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 S Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 S Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 S Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 S Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 1508 S Lake St offer parking?
No, 1508 S Lake St does not offer parking.
Does 1508 S Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 S Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 S Lake St have a pool?
No, 1508 S Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 S Lake St have accessible units?
No, 1508 S Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 S Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 S Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University