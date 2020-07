Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/54de06106a ---- Recently renovated 3-2-2 in established Fort Worth neighborhood! New wood-vinyl flooring and paint throughout! MOVE-IN READY! Interior features a large living room, new countertops, and high ceilings. New 2\" Blinds in all windows. New Dishwasher and Range/oven! Master bedroom with en-suite, walk-in closet. Large fenced backyard. 2 Car garage. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Easy access to I-35 and I-20.