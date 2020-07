Amenities

MUST SEE...Move in Ready......Cute home is located in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This three bedroom home is freshly painted and comes with new floors. New kitchen with new counter tops, electric oven, cabinets, dishwasher and microwave oven. Bathroom renovated. Shower has new tile surround. Covered parking, and extra outside storage. Conveniently located near I-20 and I-35, this one won't last long