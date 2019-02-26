1459 Woodhall Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 2 bedroom home just completely remodeled and move in ready! New flooring throughout, freshly painted interior and exterior*Granite countertops in kitchen and bath*Updated SS appliances*New plumbing and light fixtures throughout*Bathroom redone with new ceramic tile shower enclosure & vanity*1 car attached garage and fenced backyard*$40 application fee per person over 18*Credit, criminal and rental checks will be done*Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard*Available NOW for immediate occupancy...