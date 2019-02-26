All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM

1459 Woodhall Court

1459 Woodhall Court · No Longer Available
Location

1459 Woodhall Court, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Cozy 2 bedroom home just completely remodeled and move in ready! New flooring throughout, freshly painted interior and exterior*Granite countertops in kitchen and bath*Updated SS appliances*New plumbing and light fixtures throughout*Bathroom redone with new ceramic tile shower enclosure & vanity*1 car attached garage and fenced backyard*$40 application fee per person over 18*Credit, criminal and rental checks will be done*Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard*Available NOW for immediate occupancy...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Woodhall Court have any available units?
1459 Woodhall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Woodhall Court have?
Some of 1459 Woodhall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Woodhall Court currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Woodhall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Woodhall Court pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Woodhall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1459 Woodhall Court offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Woodhall Court offers parking.
Does 1459 Woodhall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Woodhall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Woodhall Court have a pool?
No, 1459 Woodhall Court does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Woodhall Court have accessible units?
No, 1459 Woodhall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Woodhall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 Woodhall Court has units with dishwashers.

