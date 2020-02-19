All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1453 Pamela Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1453 Pamela Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:40 PM

1453 Pamela Lane

1453 Pamela Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1453 Pamela Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled, open floor plan with 2 living areas open to the kitchen with tons of natural light coming in from the backyard windows & doors. Fresh paint, flooring, baseboards, hardware, & lighting. The kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a unique backsplash accenting the white cabinets, & an island with breakfast bar for added dining space. Updated bathrooms with new tile-worked, frameless glass showers with shelving & new vanities. Relax on the extended covered back patio & make memories in the extra large backyard with privacy fencing surrounded by beautiful mature shade trees. Great location! Easy access to 820 & I-30, near Six Flags, AT&T Stadium & DFW Aiport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Pamela Lane have any available units?
1453 Pamela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Pamela Lane have?
Some of 1453 Pamela Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Pamela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Pamela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Pamela Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Pamela Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1453 Pamela Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Pamela Lane offers parking.
Does 1453 Pamela Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Pamela Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Pamela Lane have a pool?
No, 1453 Pamela Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Pamela Lane have accessible units?
No, 1453 Pamela Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Pamela Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Pamela Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University