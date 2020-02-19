1453 Pamela Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled, open floor plan with 2 living areas open to the kitchen with tons of natural light coming in from the backyard windows & doors. Fresh paint, flooring, baseboards, hardware, & lighting. The kitchen boasts new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a unique backsplash accenting the white cabinets, & an island with breakfast bar for added dining space. Updated bathrooms with new tile-worked, frameless glass showers with shelving & new vanities. Relax on the extended covered back patio & make memories in the extra large backyard with privacy fencing surrounded by beautiful mature shade trees. Great location! Easy access to 820 & I-30, near Six Flags, AT&T Stadium & DFW Aiport