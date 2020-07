Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this lovely Haslet house in Sendera Ranch and the coveted Northwest ISD! Beautifully maintained and the perfect home to start or downsize with. Beautiful ceramic tile for easy maintenance floors, granite countertops, and plenty of natural light really make this home shine! A community pool and a scenic lake with waterfall and spacious walkway are part of the HOA. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stay.