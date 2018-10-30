All apartments in Fort Worth
145 Merritt Street
145 Merritt Street

145 Merritt Street · No Longer Available
Location

145 Merritt Street, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bd, 1 bth duplex w lrg rooms, ceramic floors throughout, ceramic counter tops, new windows, fresh paint. No Carpet, all ceramic. Refrigerator, stove, and blt in microwave included. Blinds throughout. His-her closets. Window unit, no heat. Street parking only. DO NOT PARK IN DRIVEWAY. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS. Pets case by case basis. NO FENCED YARD. Convenient to downtown, shopping, Trinity Trails, highways. Must have 2 yrs pd rental history, 2 yrs employment w verifiable income of at least 3x's amount of rent. No evictions-broken leases. No violent crimes. No utility collections-charge offs. Renter's ins required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Merritt Street have any available units?
145 Merritt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Merritt Street have?
Some of 145 Merritt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Merritt Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Merritt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Merritt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Merritt Street is pet friendly.
Does 145 Merritt Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 Merritt Street offers parking.
Does 145 Merritt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Merritt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Merritt Street have a pool?
No, 145 Merritt Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Merritt Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Merritt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Merritt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Merritt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

