145 Merritt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 bd, 1 bth duplex w lrg rooms, ceramic floors throughout, ceramic counter tops, new windows, fresh paint. No Carpet, all ceramic. Refrigerator, stove, and blt in microwave included. Blinds throughout. His-her closets. Window unit, no heat. Street parking only. DO NOT PARK IN DRIVEWAY. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS. Pets case by case basis. NO FENCED YARD. Convenient to downtown, shopping, Trinity Trails, highways. Must have 2 yrs pd rental history, 2 yrs employment w verifiable income of at least 3x's amount of rent. No evictions-broken leases. No violent crimes. No utility collections-charge offs. Renter's ins required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.