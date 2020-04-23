14421 Chino Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Exceptional newer 3 bed, 2 bath home WITH dedicated glass French door study for lease in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Excellent condition. Ideal floor plan with separate split bedrooms, a dedicated study, and open kitchen to family room. 10ft ceilings throughout. Real hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has walk in pantry, lots of storage, stainless appliances, GAS COOKING, and island with even more storage! Master suite is upgraded to the max with crown molding, separate tub-shower, and dual sink vanity. Super nice private community pool a 3 min walk away and other amenities include spray park for kids, covered gazebo with bbq grills, basketball half court, roller hockey rink and much more!