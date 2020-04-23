All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:22 AM

14421 Chino Drive

14421 Chino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14421 Chino Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional newer 3 bed, 2 bath home WITH dedicated glass French door study for lease in highly desirable Sendera Ranch. Excellent condition. Ideal floor plan with separate split bedrooms, a dedicated study, and open kitchen to family room. 10ft ceilings throughout. Real hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has walk in pantry, lots of storage, stainless appliances, GAS COOKING, and island with even more storage! Master suite is upgraded to the max with crown molding, separate tub-shower, and dual sink vanity. Super nice private community pool a 3 min walk away and other amenities include spray park for kids, covered gazebo with bbq grills, basketball half court, roller hockey rink and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14421 Chino Drive have any available units?
14421 Chino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14421 Chino Drive have?
Some of 14421 Chino Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14421 Chino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14421 Chino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14421 Chino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14421 Chino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14421 Chino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14421 Chino Drive offers parking.
Does 14421 Chino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14421 Chino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14421 Chino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14421 Chino Drive has a pool.
Does 14421 Chino Drive have accessible units?
No, 14421 Chino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14421 Chino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14421 Chino Drive has units with dishwashers.

