Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

A few blocks away from Arlington Entertainment District. Well maintained condo with galley kitchen, stove oven, dishwasher,refrigerator, microwave and disposal. Washer and Dryer is included with condo rental. Half bath located downstairs off of dining room. Large living room, wood burning fireplace. Two bedrooms and full bath are upstairs, both bedrooms feature large closets. Carpet and laminate wood floors. Community pool and security gate entry.