Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool new construction

This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home features all appliances, including washer and dryer. Easy access to all major Ft. Worth corridors while living in a master planned development which has multiple pools and parks. Walk to elementary school. Large master closet, dual sinks, lots of storage and great size back yard. maintenance of landscape is included