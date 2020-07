Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!!! Spacious two bedroom, two story duplex with garage, fireplace and fenced yard. Full sized kitchen with refrigerator and built in microwave. Large open family room and dining room combination with a lot of windows. Both bedrooms and full jack and jill style bathroom upstairs. Small pets under 25 pounds only. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Set up your appointment today.