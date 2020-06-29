All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:33 AM

14337 Snaffle Bit Trail

14337 Snaffle Bit Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14337 Snaffle Bit Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Living is easy in the light and bright home with fresh paint & new carpet. The central kitchen is the heart of the home. The master with separate tub and shower is to the left and the other three bedrooms are to the right. The 4th bedroom is set away from the others and makes an ideal office-playroom. Highly acclaimed Sendera Ranch offers an active lifestyle with parks, pools, greenbelts, and a private lake. Yes you can have it all! You will be proud to come home! Refrigerator in kitchen is included. Application via TREC contract and then credit report via My Smart Move. Listing agent will make this an easy process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail have any available units?
14337 Snaffle Bit Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail have?
Some of 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14337 Snaffle Bit Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail offers parking.
Does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail have a pool?
Yes, 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail has a pool.
Does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail have accessible units?
No, 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14337 Snaffle Bit Trail has units with dishwashers.

