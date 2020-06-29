14337 Snaffle Bit Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave carpet

Living is easy in the light and bright home with fresh paint & new carpet. The central kitchen is the heart of the home. The master with separate tub and shower is to the left and the other three bedrooms are to the right. The 4th bedroom is set away from the others and makes an ideal office-playroom. Highly acclaimed Sendera Ranch offers an active lifestyle with parks, pools, greenbelts, and a private lake. Yes you can have it all! You will be proud to come home! Refrigerator in kitchen is included. Application via TREC contract and then credit report via My Smart Move. Listing agent will make this an easy process!