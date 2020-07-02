All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1424 Summit Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Alexan Summit, the new residential community offering a studio apartment home, just west of downtown Fort Worth. In addition to stunning views of the Fort Worth skyline, these modern apartments deliver a truly luxurious living experience. Open floor plan bursting with modern design, including Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats, plank flooring, and 10-foot ceilings. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Inside each bedroom you will find spacious closets offering ample amounts of storage! Stunning 24 hour sky deck overlooking downtown Fort Worth. Pet-friendly community! Parking garage to allow for plenty of parking. Close to downtown and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Summit Avenue have any available units?
1424 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 1424 Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Summit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 1424 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Summit Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Summit Avenue has a pool.
Does 1424 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1424 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.

