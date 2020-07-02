1424 Summit Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly

Alexan Summit, the new residential community offering a studio apartment home, just west of downtown Fort Worth. In addition to stunning views of the Fort Worth skyline, these modern apartments deliver a truly luxurious living experience. Open floor plan bursting with modern design, including Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats, plank flooring, and 10-foot ceilings. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Inside each bedroom you will find spacious closets offering ample amounts of storage! Stunning 24 hour sky deck overlooking downtown Fort Worth. Pet-friendly community! Parking garage to allow for plenty of parking. Close to downtown and shopping!