Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bed room , 2 bath house has a spacious floor plan with all new wooden / Laminate flooring through out the house with kitchen and bathroom with ceramic tiles.



The house has fresh new paint.



Updated fixtures. Spacious floor plan. 4th bedroom upfront functions perfectly as a flex room or home office.



Master suite toward the back of the home for added privacy.



Stainless appliances with a breakfast nook!



Everman ISD!



Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.