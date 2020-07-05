All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

14205 Hoedown Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two small pets considered. Great 4-2-2 in Fort Worth, Northwest ISD! Beautiful hardwood floors in all bedrooms! Desirable area, quiet neighborhood and so much more! Open layout, walk-in closets, spacious family room with gas-woodburning fireplace, large breakfast area, nice kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Fabulous 17x13 master suite has private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and tiled walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors, lovely backyard with open patio located near schools, highways, and just minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14205 Hoedown Way have any available units?
14205 Hoedown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14205 Hoedown Way have?
Some of 14205 Hoedown Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14205 Hoedown Way currently offering any rent specials?
14205 Hoedown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 Hoedown Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14205 Hoedown Way is pet friendly.
Does 14205 Hoedown Way offer parking?
No, 14205 Hoedown Way does not offer parking.
Does 14205 Hoedown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14205 Hoedown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 Hoedown Way have a pool?
No, 14205 Hoedown Way does not have a pool.
Does 14205 Hoedown Way have accessible units?
No, 14205 Hoedown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 Hoedown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14205 Hoedown Way has units with dishwashers.

