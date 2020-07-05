14205 Hoedown Way

Amenities

Two small pets considered. Great 4-2-2 in Fort Worth, Northwest ISD! Beautiful hardwood floors in all bedrooms! Desirable area, quiet neighborhood and so much more! Open layout, walk-in closets, spacious family room with gas-woodburning fireplace, large breakfast area, nice kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, built-in microwave and breakfast bar. Fabulous 17x13 master suite has private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and tiled walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, neutral colors, lovely backyard with open patio located near schools, highways, and just minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake! No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.