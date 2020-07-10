All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14164 Snaffle Bit Trail
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:01 AM

14164 Snaffle Bit Trail

14164 Snaffle Bit Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14164 Snaffle Bit Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Sendera Ranch! This home features a spacious living area, stone fireplace, large island in the kitchen, and a master suite with his and hers closets. This is a must see that wont last long!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail have any available units?
14164 Snaffle Bit Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail have?
Some of 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14164 Snaffle Bit Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail offers parking.
Does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail have a pool?
No, 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail have accessible units?
No, 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14164 Snaffle Bit Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University